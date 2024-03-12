Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions

By: Naija247news

Date:

LIBREVILLE, March 10 (Reuters) – The Economic Community of Central African States agreed to lift sanctions on Gabon on Saturday and reintegrate it into the regional bloc, six months after suspending its membership in response to a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo.
Member states made the decision at a meeting in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea, Gabon’s Foreign Minister Regis Onanga Ndiaye said in a televised address late on Saturday.
There was no statement from the bloc, but in a post on X Burundi’s Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro confirmed an agreement to lift sanctions was reached at the meeting, which he had attended.
Soon after the Aug. 30 coup, the bloc suspended Gabon’s membership and its participation in all related activities – measures it said would remain in effect until the return of constitutional order.
The junta that ousted Bongo is still in power, but in November it said it aimed to hold elections in August 2025.
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ex-Ivory Coast President Gbagbo agrees to contest 2025 election
Next article
Senegal opposition coalition promises new currency and revamp of oil contracts
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Legal Practitioner Testifies Against James Nolan in Money Laundering Trial

Naija247news Naija247news -
  On Monday, legal practitioner Nnedimma Eiyisi appeared as the...

Nigerian Breweries Plc Implements Another Price Adjustment for its Products

Naija247news Naija247news -
  Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed a subsequent increase in...

Federal Government Plans to Boost Electricity Output to 6000 Megawatts in Coming Months

The Editor The Editor -
  Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, announced in Abuja...

APC Leader Foresees Accelerated Development in Southeast Thanks to Aba Power Plant

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  Sir Paul Chukwuma, Chairman of the Nigeria-Burundi Business Council...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Legal Practitioner Testifies Against James Nolan in Money Laundering Trial

Investigative News and Reports 0
  On Monday, legal practitioner Nnedimma Eiyisi appeared as the...

Nigerian Breweries Plc Implements Another Price Adjustment for its Products

Financials 0
  Nigerian Breweries Plc has disclosed a subsequent increase in...

Federal Government Plans to Boost Electricity Output to 6000 Megawatts in Coming Months

Infrastructure 0
  Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, announced in Abuja...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading