Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entrepreneurs

“CAC seeks Reliable Regulatory Framework for Registered Entities”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, emphasized the necessity of establishing a reliable framework to regulate the activities of registered entities in the country. Speaking at a one-day familiarisation session with customers and stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, March 12, Magaji underscored that without proper regulations, the purpose of having such a framework would be defeated.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He expressed appreciation for the interventions made by stakeholders throughout the journey to develop a dependable legal framework to govern the activities of registered entities. Magaji highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring the seamless implementation of regulations concerning these entities, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to address related issues effectively.

Magaji emphasized the significance of exchanging ideas to enhance efficient and effective service delivery that meets the needs of all stakeholders. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to achieving excellence and standing out as one of the best Companies Registries globally.

Furthermore, Magaji assured stakeholders that the CAC management team has set strategic objectives aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial relationship. The Commission has also initiated the process of reviewing its operational checklist to align it with international best practices. This initiative aims to simplify processes and reduce the time cycle for service and product delivery.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Reps Advances Bill to Establish Nigerian Mining Development Bank
Next article
Abia Governor Alex Otti Orders Reconstruction of Burnt Abia Market in Aba
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Romanian court approves request to extradite Andrew Tate

Naija247news Naija247news -
BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - A Romanian court has...

Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
resident Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 12, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment...

UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and United Bank for...

Tension as Akwa Ibom awaits judgement over new state remapping Law

The Editor The Editor -
By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu Akwa Ibom State is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Romanian court approves request to extradite Andrew Tate

Lifestyle News 0
BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - A Romanian court has...

Tinubu reaffirms commitment to enhancing security of Gulf of Guinea

Geopolitics 0
resident Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 12, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment...

UBA and African Guarantee Fund Collaborate to Provide $100 Million Loan Support for African SMEs

Banks & Finance 0
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and United Bank for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading