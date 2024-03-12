“CAC seeks Reliable Regulatory Framework for Registered Entities”

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, emphasized the necessity of establishing a reliable framework to regulate the activities of registered entities in the country. Speaking at a one-day familiarisation session with customers and stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday, March 12, Magaji underscored that without proper regulations, the purpose of having such a framework would be defeated.

He expressed appreciation for the interventions made by stakeholders throughout the journey to develop a dependable legal framework to govern the activities of registered entities. Magaji highlighted the importance of collaboration in ensuring the seamless implementation of regulations concerning these entities, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to address related issues effectively.

Magaji emphasized the significance of exchanging ideas to enhance efficient and effective service delivery that meets the needs of all stakeholders. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to achieving excellence and standing out as one of the best Companies Registries globally.

Furthermore, Magaji assured stakeholders that the CAC management team has set strategic objectives aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial relationship. The Commission has also initiated the process of reviewing its operational checklist to align it with international best practices. This initiative aims to simplify processes and reduce the time cycle for service and product delivery.