Budget padding: Ogun senator fumes, demands open session

Tension gripped the Red Chamber on Tuesday as Senator Olamileken Adeola (Ogun West), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, stormed into the chamber before the start of the plenary, visibly incensed and demanding transparency in the proceedings.

Senator Abdul Ningi had caused a stir on Monday by alleging that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with a staggering N3 trillion.

Speaking at a press conference, Ningi clarified his statement, explaining that while he never accused President Bola Tinubu of implementing two budgets, he highlighted discrepancies amounting to N3.7 trillion in the budget.

“The budget evaluation is ongoing, and we have established that N25 trillion has been budgeted, but the whereabouts of N3 trillion remain unknown,” Ningi stated.

However, Adeola postponed a planned press conference on Sunday, opting to address the issue on the Senate floor. He stressed the importance of adhering to internal legislative processes.

“As you can see, many Senators from across the six geopolitical zones are here with me to respond to the allegations made by a Senator over the weekend,” Adeola told reporters.

Ningi’s claims stemmed from an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, where he alleged a disparity between the N25 trillion budget approved by the National Assembly and the N28.7 trillion budget implemented by the Presidency.

The Northern Senators Forum swiftly disassociated itself from Ningi’s assertions, emphasizing that there was no mandate for him to address the press on the matter.

“We, the Northern Senators, stand by President Tinubu and reject any insinuations of budget padding. Collaboration, not ethnic sentiments, is vital for Nigeria’s progress,” the forum declared in a statement signed by several senators.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) vowed to take legal action against Ningi for spreading falsehoods and damaging the Senate’s reputation.

“The allegations are baseless and embarrassing. We will ensure justice prevails and our integrity remains intact,” Ibrahim asserted.

As the Senate grapples with internal divisions, Nigerians await further developments in this unfolding saga, hoping for clarity and resolution.