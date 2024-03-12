BREAKING: Senate suspends Ningi for three months over N3.7tn budget padding allegation

Senator Abdul Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Population representing Bauchi Central, has been suspended by the Senate for three months. This action follows his assertion that the 2024 Budget was padded by N3.7 trillion.

In response to Ningi’s claim, calls for a thorough investigation were made, and some northern senators distanced themselves from his allegations, stating that the Bauchi State senator did not represent their views.

Despite the disownment, Senator Ningi maintained his stance on Monday, insisting that the sum of N3.7 trillion could not be adequately accounted for in the 2024 budget.