Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

BREAKING: Police re-arrest Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Lagos State Police Command has once again apprehended afro singer Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Primeboy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Primeboy was reportedly arrested on Tuesday morning during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, along with Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Primeboy and Spending had been instructed to report to the SCID every week as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

During their visit on Tuesday, Primeboy was detained while Spending was released after signing in. Primeboy remains in custody as of now.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that he was not aware of the arrest but promised to investigate the matter.

Primeboy was previously declared wanted by the police on October 4, 2023, before turning himself in two days later.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, filed an application in January at the coroner court in Ikorodu, seeking to call more witnesses to unravel the cause of his son’s death.

Among the witnesses requested to testify are Primeboy, Spending, and Boluwatife Adeyemo, also known as Darosha, who were allegedly with Mohbad at the time of his death.

Mohbad passed away on September 12 at the age of 27, sparking controversies surrounding the circumstances of his death on social media.

Having been a former signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The state Police Command established a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death on September 18, 2023, which also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, among others.

Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21, 2023, to determine the cause of death. However, as of November 2023, the police had not received the autopsy report from the pathologists, according to Hundeyin.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fire Outbreak In Borno IDPs Camp Kills Two
Next article
Breaking News: Abdul Ningi Resigns as Chairman of Northern Senators Forum
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Maritime 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Data & News Analysis 0
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading