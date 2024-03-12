BREAKING: Police re-arrest Mohbad’s friend, Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command has once again apprehended afro singer Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Primeboy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Primeboy was reportedly arrested on Tuesday morning during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) at Panti, Yaba, along with Ayobami Fisayo, also known as Spending.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Primeboy and Spending had been instructed to report to the SCID every week as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

During their visit on Tuesday, Primeboy was detained while Spending was released after signing in. Primeboy remains in custody as of now.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that he was not aware of the arrest but promised to investigate the matter.

Primeboy was previously declared wanted by the police on October 4, 2023, before turning himself in two days later.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, filed an application in January at the coroner court in Ikorodu, seeking to call more witnesses to unravel the cause of his son’s death.

Among the witnesses requested to testify are Primeboy, Spending, and Boluwatife Adeyemo, also known as Darosha, who were allegedly with Mohbad at the time of his death.

Mohbad passed away on September 12 at the age of 27, sparking controversies surrounding the circumstances of his death on social media.

Having been a former signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The state Police Command established a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death on September 18, 2023, which also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, among others.

Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy on September 21, 2023, to determine the cause of death. However, as of November 2023, the police had not received the autopsy report from the pathologists, according to Hundeyin.