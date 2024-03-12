Menu
Breaking News: Abdul Ningi Resigns as Chairman of Northern Senators Forum

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central, has stepped down from his role as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Ningi’s resignation comes after he was suspended on Tuesday following his claims regarding the unaccounted N3.7 trillion in the budget for project implementation.

The Senate passed a resolution to suspend Ningi for three months in response to his allegations, stating that there is no evidence supporting the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

Although the resignation letter is dated March 11, a copy was made public shortly after Ningi’s suspension. In the letter, Ningi expressed gratitude to the forum members for the opportunity to lead the forum for the past eight months.

“I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,” Ningi stated in his resignation letter.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the National Assembly and across the nation.

