BREAKING: Fire outbreak engulfs Wuse Market in Abuja

The popular Wuse market in the Central Area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been engulfed in the fire outbreak.

The cause of the fire outbreak cannot be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but the incident abruptly ended the business of the day around the Market Area.

This is pandemonium and confusion as well as traffic gridlock on all the roads leading to the market. People are seen running in different directions.

Policemen, who arrived at the market, barricaded the entrance to prevent people from moving into the markets. They were seen shooting sporadically and firing tear gas into the atmosphere.

The Nation correspondent who arrived at the market noticed that a section of the market, specifically the car park at the northern side of the entrance had been engulfed as smoke billowed into the atmosphere.

 

 

Some vehicles in the car park have been burnt already. People inside the market are also seen forcing their way out by jumping the perimeter fence.

Firefighters have arrived as this report is being filed.

