Atiku denies quitting PDP, slams Tinubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed reports that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party.

Atiku described the report as “pure mischief, devoid of truth.”

According to an X statement by Atiku on Tuesday, the claims that he has left PDP were false and from mischief-makers.

In the post, Atiku said he has been inundated with calls from PDP party members, supporters, and concerned Nigerians about a published report alleging that he has left PDP.

“Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated,” he said in the post.

He also slammed President Bola Tinubu, accusing the president of prioritising personal ambitions over the nation’s welfare.

“Tinubu’s relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It’s high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people,” he said.

The former vice president revealed that his media team is actively countering the false claim that he was leaving the PDP.

“My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance. Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans,” Abubakar wrote.