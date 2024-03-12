Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Army arrests family members for operating gun manufacturing factory in Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 63 Brigade of the Nigeria Army has arrested eight members of a family for operating a weapon manufacturing factory in Delta State.

The Commander 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, revealed this while briefing newsmen at the illegal arms factory at Onicha Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Eight suspects involved in the family business, including the mastermind of the operation, his father, mother and sister were among those arrested at the factory.

The arms factory located in a forest has a surveillance post, a generating set connected from a remote location, an oven for melting of iron and a cache of arms and ammunition.

The factory has the capacity to produce 10 guns per week.

Unachukwu noted the army had recovered items for the manufacturing of improvised explosive devices, IEDs, including shrapnels, detonators and the container.

The Brigadier General said the activities of the suspects were a major contributor to insecurity in the region and the country.

Unachukwu said: “In this axis it is only IPOB and Eastern Security Network that uses improvised explosive devices and even drones.

“A normal AK-47 magazine carries 30 rounds, but this man is modifying AK-47 magazine to carry 60 rounds.

“Anybody that is involved in act of insurgency that is against the peace and stability of Nigeria, we will get to you.”

The prime suspect, 22-year-old Emmanuel Eboka, admitted to have rented some of the arms to criminal elements.

“When I repair it for them I don’t charge them, they just give me whatever is in their mind. I don’t charge them.

“My daddy said I should leave his veranda, because he is not comfortable with me being around his veranda that is why I shifted to this side (the forest).”

His parents, Mrs and Mrs Ebokah, admitted that they were aware of the illegal activities of their son, but denied any knowledge that he was providing arms and ammunition to criminals.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ningi’s budget padding allegation, a civilian coup – Senate leader
Next article
US Delegation, Led by General Langley, Visits Niger Amid Political Turmoil
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Sangotedo Residents Seek Lagos State Govt Intervention Amid Alleged Property Demolition

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  Residents of Sangotedo town in Eti-Osa East Local Council...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Gain N837bn as All Share Index Appreciates by 1.45%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

Tinubu appoints Mobereola as new NIMASA DG

Maritime 0
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Dayo Mobereola as...

Reps Opposition Leader: No Nigerian Worker Can Survive on Less Than N100,000 Monthly

Data & News Analysis 0
  Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the opposition leader in the House...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading