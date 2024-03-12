Menu
APC Leader Foresees Accelerated Development in Southeast Thanks to Aba Power Plant

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Sir Paul Chukwuma, Chairman of the Nigeria-Burundi Business Council and a prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has heralded the commencement of operations at the Geometric Power plant in Aba, Abia State, as the catalyst for the economic resurgence of the Southeast region. During his visit to the facility, Chukwuma, also known as the Pro Chancellor of Olovia University, Burundi, and an aspirant for the governorship of Anambra State, emphasized that the increased power supply would stimulate manufacturing activities across the Southeast geopolitical zone.

Anticipating a transformation where the Southeast emerges as a manufacturing powerhouse over the next decade, Chukwuma urged regional governors to collaborate effectively to actualize this vision. His visit aimed at gaining insights into the operational dynamics and business model of the plant while seeking guidance on replicating similar initiatives in Anambra State.

In a dialogue with Prof Barth Nnaji, Chairman of the Geometric Power Plant, and his management team, Chukwuma lauded their vision and resilience in bringing the project to fruition despite numerous challenges. He commended their unwavering commitment to national development, highlighting the significant impact the project would have on Aba’s economy and the broader Southeast region.

Nnaji provided a retrospective on the project’s history, revealing that it spanned two decades due to various obstacles, though ideally, it should have been completed in three years. Emphasizing the plant’s role in local empowerment, he noted its employment of a substantial local workforce alongside expatriates from diverse backgrounds.

The partnership between Chukwuma’s companies and the Geometric Power plant signifies a strategic alliance aimed at fostering economic growth and job creation in Anambra State and beyond. Nnaji’s insights underscored the potential for similar initiatives to spur development across Nigeria, echoing the transformative power of reliable energy infrastructure.

