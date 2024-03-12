Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Angry traders set Abuja market on fire

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

A section of the Abuja Market in Wuse was set on fire on Tuesday by an angry mob and aggrieved traders after an officer allegedly shot a man who had been charged and convicted.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The officer attached to the Mobile Court sitting within the Abuja market was said to have shot the man after he tried to escape, PUNCH Online gathered.

A reliable source in Abuja Market Management Limited confirmed the alleged shooting to our correspondent, stating, however, that the market had been cordoned off by policemen to restore order in the market while officers of the FCT Fire Service were making attempts to quench the fire and prevent its spread.

The Public Relations Officer in the AMML, Innocent Amaechina, confirmed that the management’s office and several shops and vehicles in the market were lost in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Director of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, did not respond to phone calls, as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said she was gathering facts on the matter and would revert as soon as she had more details.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Orders DISCOs’ License Revocation Amid Power Supply Challenges
Next article
JUST IN: Tinubu Names FCT Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Some senators plotting to remove you as Senate President, Bamidele tells Akpabio

The Editor The Editor -
Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has made a shocking...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Shaibu wasn’t served impeachment notice, says aide

The Editor The Editor -
The office of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South East with 5 states, a case of marginalization, says Igbo-Biafra nationalists

South East 0
By Chinonso Alozie The Igbo-Biafra Nationalists Movement, on Tuesday described...

Some senators plotting to remove you as Senate President, Bamidele tells Akpabio

North Central 0
Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele has made a shocking...

Rivers State: APC and PDP Clash Over Comments at Wigwe’s Burial funeral

South South 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading