South West

Akeredolu’s Kinsmen Deny Endorsing Governor Aiyedatiwa in APC Primaries

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas, who are kinsmen of the late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have refuted claims of endorsing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate for the upcoming primary election.

In a strongly-worded statement, they denounced reports alleging that APC leaders in Owo and Ose had thrown their support behind Aiyedatiwa, labeling such assertions as grossly inaccurate, deceitful, and misleading.

The Owo/Ose APC leaders clarified that the gathering in Owo, which supposedly endorsed Aiyedatiwa, was merely a meeting of his loyalists, evident from the attendees present.

Fatai Olushina and Elefola Solomon, in their statement, emphasized that those who purportedly endorsed Aiyedatiwa had previously opposed Akeredolu’s interests in the state.

They stressed that any genuine consensus to endorse a candidate within the Owo and Ose APC chapters would be led by respected and steadfast leaders with recognized political expertise.

The statement highlighted that video footage from the event depicted the local government party chairman’s reluctance to publicly endorse Aiyedatiwa, resulting in an uncomfortable situation. They expressed concern over what they deemed as Aiyedatiwa’s growing desperation and his campaign’s efforts to fabricate endorsements across the state.

The group affirmed their unwavering stance against Aiyedatiwa’s tactics to secure the party’s nomination, citing his alleged inhumane treatment and betrayal of the late Governor Akeredolu.

They concluded by declaring their refusal to endorse Aiyedatiwa and vowed to expose what they described as his deceitfulness and betrayal, while awaiting guidance from their revered leader, President Bola Tinubu.

US Delegation, Led by General Langley, Visits Niger Amid Political Turmoil
Ondo 2024: Guber aspirant steps down for Olusola Oke
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

