Abia Governor Alex Otti Orders Reconstruction of Burnt Abia Market in Aba

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has taken swift action to address the aftermath of a devastating fire incident at the Abia market in Aba. Visiting the scene on Tuesday, Otti emphasized the importance of ensuring that marketplaces are constructed with fire safety measures in mind.

During his inspection of the Ehere Market along Ikot Ekpene Road, which was heavily affected by the fire, Otti expressed regret over the vulnerability of the Abia market to such outbreaks. He directed the Mayor of Obingwa LGA, Dr. Eric Egwuibe, to immediately initiate the process of rebuilding the market.

Otti pledged to assess the extent of the damage and begin reconstruction efforts promptly. He emphasized the need to install fire extinguishers in all shops and replace dilapidated structures with proper facilities conducive for trading.

Expressing gratitude that there were no casualties in the fire, Otti assured that fire safety measures, including the strategic placement of fire extinguishers, would be implemented to prevent future incidents.

The governor underscored his vision of creating a conducive environment for traders and promised government support to assess the damage and assist affected traders in replacing their lost goods.

In addition to addressing the fire incident, Otti inspected an accident scene involving a trailer loaded with cement bags. He directed the Director General of the Greater Aba Development Authority to coordinate with the police for the immediate evacuation of the damaged trailer.

The governor’s proactive response demonstrates his commitment to the safety and well-being of residents and traders in Abia State.