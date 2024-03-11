Woman jumps into river from moving boat in Lagos

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman who boarded a boat from Igando in Lagos State to Ogun has allegedly jumped into the river from the moving boat, the police have said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to NAN on Sunday evening, said that rescue teams were already searching for the woman.

Hundeyin said that one Rasaq reported the case to the Igando Police Division on Sunday at about 8.00 a.m.

According to Rasaq, at about 10.00 p.m. on Saturday, one Folashade Nimotalahi, of yet be known address, boarded a boat from their Isuti Jet, Isuti Road, Igando in Lagos, going to Totowu in Ogun.

“They were 12 passengers on board. Suddenly, the woman removed the life jacket she was wearing and jumped into the river.

“She left behind one nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, Alimosho General Hospital cards and some drugs,” the spokesperson quoted Rasaq as saying in his report.

Hundeyin said that the scene of incident was visited immediately by detectives from the division.

He said a search party has been contacted to recover the corpse, while investigation was ongoing as they make efforts to contact the family. (www.naija247news.com).