Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Wike’s men visit Fubara, declare support for gov

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Coordinators of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 12 local government areas of Rivers State, have pledged their support for the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The coordinators from various local government areas, including Obio/Akpor, Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt City, and others, announced their decision during a solidarity visit to Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt. The leaders cited their alignment with the Simplified Movement as a move in the interest of the Rivers people, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the governor’s policies and programs.

Collins Onunwo, the former Coordinator in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, led the delegation and clarified that the GDI’s primary mission was to safeguard and promote the interests of Rivers State and its people. Having previously supported Fubara’s election, confirmed by the Supreme Court, the former GDI coordinators expressed their dedication to ensuring the success of the present administration’s initiatives. Onunwo urged the public to understand that GDI, founded by Chief Nyesom Wike, played a crucial role in bringing him to power, but they had now chosen to align with the interests of Rivers people.

On the ongoing disputes, Onunwo warned against targeting Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Edison Ehie, urging those involved to reconsider their actions or face opposition from Rivers youths, women, and elders. Former Public Relations Officer of GDI, Christian Abu, clarified that the coordinators resigned to join the Simplified Movement, emphasizing GDI’s historical significance as a political structure in the state’s elections. Governor Fubara, despite reported disagreements with his predecessor, reaffirmed his administration’s focus on delivering on its mandate to serve the people and protect the state’s interests.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Confirms Re-election of NURTW President, Tajudeen Baruwa
Next article
Budget Padding: Northern senators disown Ningi, reinstate loyalty to Tinubu
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Emefiele, nine others approved contracts for ex-CBN gov’s wife -Witness

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
An investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other...

Ayo Adebanjo Calls for Parliamentary Government, Criticizes Corruption and Cost of Presidential System in Nigeria

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
  Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political...

Budget Padding: Northern senators disown Ningi, reinstate loyalty to Tinubu

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Northern Senators Forum has dissociated itself from allegations...

Court Confirms Re-election of NURTW President, Tajudeen Baruwa

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  The National Industrial Court in Abuja has upheld Tajudeen...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Emefiele, nine others approved contracts for ex-CBN gov’s wife -Witness

Investigative News and Reports 0
An investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other...

Ayo Adebanjo Calls for Parliamentary Government, Criticizes Corruption and Cost of Presidential System in Nigeria

South West 0
  Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political...

Budget Padding: Northern senators disown Ningi, reinstate loyalty to Tinubu

North West 0
The Northern Senators Forum has dissociated itself from allegations...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading