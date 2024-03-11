Wike’s men visit Fubara, declare support for gov

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Coordinators of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 12 local government areas of Rivers State, have pledged their support for the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The coordinators from various local government areas, including Obio/Akpor, Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt City, and others, announced their decision during a solidarity visit to Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt. The leaders cited their alignment with the Simplified Movement as a move in the interest of the Rivers people, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the governor’s policies and programs.

Collins Onunwo, the former Coordinator in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, led the delegation and clarified that the GDI’s primary mission was to safeguard and promote the interests of Rivers State and its people. Having previously supported Fubara’s election, confirmed by the Supreme Court, the former GDI coordinators expressed their dedication to ensuring the success of the present administration’s initiatives. Onunwo urged the public to understand that GDI, founded by Chief Nyesom Wike, played a crucial role in bringing him to power, but they had now chosen to align with the interests of Rivers people.

On the ongoing disputes, Onunwo warned against targeting Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Edison Ehie, urging those involved to reconsider their actions or face opposition from Rivers youths, women, and elders. Former Public Relations Officer of GDI, Christian Abu, clarified that the coordinators resigned to join the Simplified Movement, emphasizing GDI’s historical significance as a political structure in the state’s elections. Governor Fubara, despite reported disagreements with his predecessor, reaffirmed his administration’s focus on delivering on its mandate to serve the people and protect the state’s interests.