Lifestyle News

Why I was banned by Nollywood Marketers – Rita Dominic

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Actress Rita Dominic has opened up on how she got banned by Nollywood marketers for trying to do things differently.

She revealed how a group of marketers at the time used their influence to ban her from the movie industry.

In an interview with Ghana’s Joy997fm, she said marketers, who at the time were considered the Nollywood movie industry‘s mini-gods, had barred her from the business.

In her statement, she said: “Before I decided to become a producer and form our company, I was silently banned.

“I was banned from Nollywood silently by marketers because they were the mini-gods of Nollywood.

“They banned me because I was trying to do things differently, I just felt like it got to a point where if you want to acquire the services of an actor, it is best to talk to their management about it.”

Imo CP meets stakeholders over killings of five youths
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

