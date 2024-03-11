Video: ‘You’re incompetent’ — Soludo chides LG boss over road construction

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has criticised Paschal Aniegbuna, the transition committee chairman for Ogbaru LGA of the state over the construction of a fence on a space designated as a walkway of a major road.

Soludo, in a video online, could be seen visibly angry with Aniegbuna, during a road inspection in the state.

The governor, however, demanded to know who approved the building whose fence covered the walkway along the Ododoukwu road in Okpoko under Ogbaru LGA.

Soludo directed the LGA boss to pull down the building while threatening to sack him if he failed to do so.

He said, “Which building is being built here? You need to bulldoze it. If I come here again and I see any of this rubbish, I will sack you publicly. You are incompetent.

“They began it, and you were watching it go on without bringing it down. Where is the walkway? Come and show me the walkway. Look at the building, coming out on the road.

“Get me the person who approved this, and I will sack that person,” he said.

Soludo directed that all the shanties and shops along the road should be destroyed to make way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway.