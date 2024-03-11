Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Video: ‘You’re incompetent’ — Soludo chides LG boss over road construction

By: Naija247news

Date:

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has criticised Paschal Aniegbuna, the transition committee chairman for Ogbaru LGA of the state over the construction of a fence on a space designated as a walkway of a major road.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Soludo, in a video online, could be seen visibly angry with Aniegbuna, during a road inspection in the state.

The governor, however, demanded to know who approved the building whose fence covered the walkway along the Ododoukwu road in Okpoko under Ogbaru LGA.

Soludo directed the LGA boss to pull down the building while threatening to sack him if he failed to do so.

He said, “Which building is being built here? You need to bulldoze it. If I come here again and I see any of this rubbish, I will sack you publicly. You are incompetent.

“They began it, and you were watching it go on without bringing it down. Where is the walkway? Come and show me the walkway. Look at the building, coming out on the road.

“Get me the person who approved this, and I will sack that person,” he said.

Soludo directed that all the shanties and shops along the road should be destroyed to make way for the construction of a pedestrian walkway.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ebonyi police probe viral video of officers assaulting men
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ebonyi police probe viral video of officers assaulting men

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Ebonyi State Police Command has condemned the behaviour...

High cost of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism

Naija247news Naija247news -
By MOHAMMED ABIODUN ON February 15, 2024, subscribers to MTN’s...

Students Loan: Inventing a problem where none exists, by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE Students Loan scheme, planned to be floated in...

The mystery gunman and other myths from the East, by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
ON October 15, 1965, as political uncertainty and violence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ebonyi police probe viral video of officers assaulting men

Regions 0
The Ebonyi State Police Command has condemned the behaviour...

High cost of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism

Nigerianism 0
By MOHAMMED ABIODUN ON February 15, 2024, subscribers to MTN’s...

Students Loan: Inventing a problem where none exists, by Owei Lakemfa

Nigerianism 0
THE Students Loan scheme, planned to be floated in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading