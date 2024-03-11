Menu
UK Bans Healthcare Workers’ Dependents in New Immigration Plan

By: The Editor

Date:

The United Kingdom has implemented a ban on healthcare workers bringing their dependents to the country as part of a new immigration plan. The Home Office, in a statement on Monday, outlined that the move is aimed at reducing migration levels and addressing issues of abuse within the immigration system. This measure is anticipated to result in the most significant reduction in the UK’s net migration to date.

The Home Office emphasized that the revised policy aims to encourage businesses to prioritize British talent, invest in their workforce, and deter excessive reliance on migration while aligning salaries with the average full-time salary for relevant job roles.

Interior Secretary James Cleverly stated that the plan would lead to 300,000 fewer people coming to the UK in the coming years. Under the outlined proposals, workers seeking visas would need to earn a minimum of £38,700, an increase from £26,200. Additionally, care workers will be prohibited from bringing dependents starting from April next year.

Cleverly explained, “The first of our five points will be to end the abuse of the care visa. We will stop overseas care workers from bringing family dependants and require firms in England to be regulated by the Health Care Quality Commission to sponsor visas.”

Recognizing the valuable contributions of healthcare workers, Cleverly also outlined an increase in the annual immigration healthcare charge by 66%, from £624 to £1035. This adjustment aims to generate an average of £1.3 billion annually for the country’s health services.

In a related development, the UK had previously implemented a policy in January 2024, prohibiting Nigerian and other overseas students from bringing dependents through the study visa route. The recent immigration changes align with the government’s efforts to address issues of brain drain in the healthcare sector, emphasizing financial contributions and discouraging the exit of health workers seeking better opportunities abroad.

