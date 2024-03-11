Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda yielding fruits at present – First Lady

The wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said that some of the initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding fruit and will soon reach all communities in the country.

The First Lady, who stated this at the inauguration of Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in Abuja, said the initiatives would bring succour to all Nigerians, especially women.

Represented by Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs in the Federal Capital Territory, Mrs Tinubu said that “the economic situation of the country is already improving’’.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu right now is offloading a number of initiatives bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities, and the girl child,” she said.

The First Lady urged women to always live as shining examples and remain united to advance the course of women in the country.

She said women must see themselves as healers and play their role in healing the land.

“It is important for women to work together, and we must see ourselves playing the role of healing our nation.

“Do not be distracted by the current challenges, but focus on the assignment of promoting equity, equal rights, and righteousness.

“Women are light and must always stand as light and shine, whether in the church or in the mosque; we must stand as women of faith,” she said.

The National Chairperson of WOWICAN, Dr Elizabeth Akinadewo, said that her administration would focus on women’s empowerment.

“Although the demand of the office is tasking, I am happy to take it up to improve lives of women and families.

“We will give succour to those who are oppressed, help them out of their misery, give voice to the voiceless, and empower women.

“We are out to spur women to develop necessary skills so they can be independent and sustain themselves.

“We have been giving women little tokens of money to work with, and that will continue under my administration,” she said.

Rev. Emmanuel Ozumba, National Director for Education, Youth, and Women Development of CAN, said women are nation builders and imperative to national development.

He prayed to God for wisdom, vision, and inspiration for the new leadership of WOWICAN. (NAN)