Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda yielding fruits at present – First Lady

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said that some of the initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda are already yielding fruit and will soon reach all communities in the country.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The First Lady, who stated this at the inauguration of Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in Abuja, said the initiatives would bring succour to all Nigerians, especially women.

Represented by Mrs. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs in the Federal Capital Territory, Mrs Tinubu said that “the economic situation of the country is already improving’’.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu right now is offloading a number of initiatives bringing succour and providing humanitarian services to the elderly, women, communities, and the girl child,” she said.

The First Lady urged women to always live as shining examples and remain united to advance the course of women in the country.

She said women must see themselves as healers and play their role in healing the land.

“It is important for women to work together, and we must see ourselves playing the role of healing our nation.

“Do not be distracted by the current challenges, but focus on the assignment of promoting equity, equal rights, and righteousness.

“Women are light and must always stand as light and shine, whether in the church or in the mosque; we must stand as women of faith,” she said.

The National Chairperson of WOWICAN, Dr Elizabeth Akinadewo, said that her administration would focus on women’s empowerment.

“Although the demand of the office is tasking, I am happy to take it up to improve lives of women and families.

“We will give succour to those who are oppressed, help them out of their misery, give voice to the voiceless, and empower women.

“We are out to spur women to develop necessary skills so they can be independent and sustain themselves.

“We have been giving women little tokens of money to work with, and that will continue under my administration,” she said.

Rev. Emmanuel Ozumba, National Director for Education, Youth, and Women Development of CAN, said women are nation builders and imperative to national development.

He prayed to God for wisdom, vision, and inspiration for the new leadership of WOWICAN. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Troops destroy IPOB arms factory in Abia, kill 12 terrorists in Sambisa, Zamfara, Katsina
Next article
Hardship: Kano gov, Yusuf begs Tinubu to reopen land borders
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why I was banned by Nollywood Marketers – Rita Dominic

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Actress Rita Dominic has opened up on how she got banned...

Imo CP meets stakeholders over killings of five youths

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has...

Hardship: Kano gov, Yusuf begs Tinubu to reopen land borders

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appealed...

Troops destroy IPOB arms factory in Abia, kill 12 terrorists in Sambisa, Zamfara, Katsina

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigerian Army said on Monday that its troops fighting against...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why I was banned by Nollywood Marketers – Rita Dominic

Lifestyle News 0
Actress Rita Dominic has opened up on how she got banned...

Imo CP meets stakeholders over killings of five youths

South East 0
The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has...

Hardship: Kano gov, Yusuf begs Tinubu to reopen land borders

North Central 0
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has appealed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading