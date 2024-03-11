Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Urges State Governors to Implement Pending Wage Awards

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to state governors to initiate the payment of wage awards that are pending the determination of the new minimum wage. During an event in Minna, the President suggested that implementing the wage awards would alleviate economic hardships without causing inflationary pressures. He encouraged all states to adopt the wage awards, emphasizing that the National Executive Council would also consider its adoption.

Tinubu assured the commencement of student loan programs and other economic measures to address hunger. Additionally, he outlined plans for a Livestock Change program to transform challenges related to violent attacks and cattle rustling into economic opportunities. The President commended the commitment of Niger state governor in ensuring agricultural revolution and pledged federal support.

In response to Senator Abdul Ningi’s recent budget claims, Tinubu stressed his administration’s commitment to taking action, reengineering the country’s finances, and staying on the right path without making excuses. Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, highlighted the state’s agricultural initiatives and partnership agreements with other states to enhance food security in Nigeria.

The event was attended by Governors from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Osun states, as well as Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, Senators, and Legislators from federal and state levels.

