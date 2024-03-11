Three police officers arrested over alleged extortion

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three police officers accused of extortion by an Abuja resident, Omoh Osoke, have been arrested.

The three police officers; Inspector Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all affiliated with the FID-STS unit, have been accused of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Sunday, March 10;

“We wish to update the general public on an alleged case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion carried out by some policemen against one Omoh Oshoke, an Abuja resident. The trio identified as Inspectors Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all attached to the FID-STS, have been arrested, investigated, and are currently undergoing trial.

“In the same vein, the accomplices including one Elizabeth Amos Busayo, the POS operator, and one Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers, have also been arrested and are currently being investigated alongside the police officers.

“The Police however assures that justice will be served in this case, while we urge our officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law.” (www.naija247news.com).