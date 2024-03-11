Suspected Gunmen kills chorister in Benin

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A chorister at a pentecostal church simply identified as Mr success was last Sunday shot death by suspected gunmen.

Naija247news reports that the incident happened on the fateful day at about 8 am.

It gathered that the church is located around Murtala Mohammed Way, Benin City.

It was also gathered that the deceased and other worshippers were reportedly taking their Sunday school’s teaching when the gunmen stormed the church.

Naija247news further gathered that the victim was said to have received a telephone call, and stepped out of the church hall, apparently to attend to the caller.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity said immediately the victim stepped out, one of the assailants held him by his waist within the church premises.

According to him, in the ensuing confusion, Success was wrestled to the ground while another assailant emerged and shot him dead.

“The gunmen thereafter collected his (success) mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

“The incident reportedly threw the worshippers into confusion and wailing.

“All efforts to revive the victim was unsuccessful as he was pronounced dead at a private medical facility he was rushed to for medicare,” he said.

Spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said investigation is on to arrest the perpetrators.(www.naija247news.com).