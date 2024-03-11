Sultan announces sighting of crescent moon for Ramadan fasting

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto has declared Monday, March 11, 2024 as the first day of the Ramadan fast in Nigeria.

Abubakar announced the sighting of the new crescent in Sokoto on Sunday in a radio and television broadcast.

He said the new moon was sighted in different parts of the country and that report of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and Islamic Organisations around the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the national moon sighting committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan which signifies the end of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslim Ummah is to commence fasting on Monday the 11th of March 2024 accordingly,” he stated.

He enjoined Muslim faithful to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the holy month while urging them to use the period to pray for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

“We call on all Nigerians to continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious, ethenic or tribal difference,” he said.

The Sultan further urged wealthy individuals to assist the poor and stressed the need for increased religious tolerance and brotherhood among citizens.

Recall that the Sultan had earlier called on Muslims nationwide to begin searching for the 2024 (1445 AH) Ramadan moon starting Sunday.

In a statement by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA, the Council encouraged the Muslim Ummah to observe the sky for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the specified date, corresponding to the 29th of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

He stated that Sultan Abubakar extends his congratulations to the entire Muslim Ummah on the upcoming 1445 AH Ramadan fast.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslim faithfuls observe one month fast.

Fasting in the month of Ramadan is a religious obligation compulsory on all adult Muslims.