Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Seven killed as gunmen invade market in Plateau

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen invaded a market in Zurak Campani, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state and killed seven persons. The incident happened on Sunday, March 10, which was a market day when the community was bubbling with commercial activities.

Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that the gunmen arrived at the market around 2pm and suddenly opened fire on the people transacting businesses.

“The gunmen arrived at the market in their numbers on motorcycles. They started shooting sporadically, killing seven people instantly while many others were injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

The gunmen fled to the bush but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and others. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon,” the youth leader said.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos state government destroy illegal structures and shanties built around Jakande Estate, and Maiyegun, Lekki
Next article
Oyo state bans use of styrofoam food packs
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Happily inside bottle, I love how you punish and pepper them” – Blessing CEO hails Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Relationship Specialist, Blessing CEO has...

UK Bans Healthcare Workers’ Dependents in New Immigration Plan

The Editor The Editor -
The United Kingdom has implemented a ban on healthcare...

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plans Capital Raise of N450-525 Billion

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
  Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is reportedly...

Oyo state bans use of styrofoam food packs

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Oyo State Government on Monday,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Happily inside bottle, I love how you punish and pepper them” – Blessing CEO hails Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Entertainment 0
March 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Controversial Relationship Specialist, Blessing CEO has...

UK Bans Healthcare Workers’ Dependents in New Immigration Plan

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
The United Kingdom has implemented a ban on healthcare...

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plans Capital Raise of N450-525 Billion

Quoted Companies 0
  Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is reportedly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading