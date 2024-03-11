Seven killed as gunmen invade market in Plateau

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown gunmen invaded a market in Zurak Campani, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state and killed seven persons. The incident happened on Sunday, March 10, which was a market day when the community was bubbling with commercial activities.

Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that the gunmen arrived at the market around 2pm and suddenly opened fire on the people transacting businesses.

“The gunmen arrived at the market in their numbers on motorcycles. They started shooting sporadically, killing seven people instantly while many others were injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

The gunmen fled to the bush but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and others. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon,” the youth leader said.

The state police command is yet to comment on the incident.(www.naija247news.com).