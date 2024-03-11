Menu
Senator Ningi Stands by Claim of Untraceable N3.7 Trillion in 2024 Budget

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

 

Senator Abdul Ningi, the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), affirmed on Monday that projects worth N3.7 trillion in the 2024 Appropriation Act remain untraceable. However, he clarified that he did not assert that President Bola Tinubu is operating two separate 2024 budgets.

Speaking to the BBC Hausa Service, Ningi revealed that the NSF had identified discrepancies and padding in the 2024 budget amounting to N3 trillion. He stated that the Forum intends to present its findings to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and plans to discuss the issues with President Bola Tinubu.

Contrary to earlier reports, Ningi, during a press conference, clarified that his statements in the interview represented his personal opinion and not the official stance of the Northern Senators Forum. Further details are expected shortly.

