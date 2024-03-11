Police Arrest Woman For Attempting to Poison Her Epileptic Child In Lagos

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command have arrested a mother identified as Rukayat for allegedgly attempting to poison her epileptic child.

According to police sources, Rukayat had taken her one year seven month old child, Wuraola, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital with complains that she wasn’t feeling well.

In the course of the treatment, Rukayat confessed to the doctor that on March 3, she gave her child an insecticide to drink with hopes she would die immediately. According to Rukayat, she had tried every means to ensure her child’s epileptic nature stopped but all efforts have been futile and, so she decided to poison her.

The doctors on ground were able to treat the child while the mother was immediately handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.(www.naija247news.com).