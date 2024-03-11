“Pension Commission Denies N10tn Loan to Federal Government, Clarifies Investment Structure”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Director General of the National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar, has refuted allegations that the commission loaned N10tn to the Federal Government. Responding to claims made by the House of Representatives in October, Dahir-Umar clarified during a recent interview that PenCom does not function as a bank, manage pension funds, or provide loans to the government. She emphasized that the investments made by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in Federal Government securities are not loans but approved investments traded on authorized capital markets.

Dahir-Umar explained that pension fund assets, which have grown to N19.6tn, are not physically held by PenCom; instead, they are managed by licensed PFAs and held in custody by licensed Pension Fund Custodians. The investments in Federal Government debt instruments, such as bonds and treasury bills, are made in line with the Pension Reform Act 2014 and the rules issued by the commission. She clarified that the term “loan to FGN” refers to PFAs’ investments in government securities, similar to other institutional investors.

Addressing claims of arrears in pension payments to Federal Government retirees, Dahir-Umar asserted that the Federal Government has consistently met its repayment obligations. She highlighted the delay in payment of retirement benefits to some retirees, attributing it to inadequate and delayed funding for Accrued Pension Rights, particularly for those in service before the introduction of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2004.

The PenCom DG mentioned ongoing engagements with the Federal Ministry of Finance to secure additional funds for settling these liabilities, acknowledging the government’s budgetary constraints. Dahir-Umar assured that all individuals enrolled under the Contributory Pension Scheme receive their benefits through their PFAs, and there are no unresolved complaints before the commission.

As of the end of 2023, the total assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme reached N18.36tn.