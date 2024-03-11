Nigeria richest woman and husband allegedly ends 30 years marriage

March 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s richest woman, Folorunsho Alakija and her husband Modupe Alakija, who have been married for over 30 years, have reportedly separated.

According to a report by The Will, the marriage of the billionaire businesswoman encountered significant challenges.

This resulted in the couple no longer residing together in their lavish matrimonial home in Ikoyi, Lagos, despite being parents to four children.

The couple has reportedly been experiencing frequent conflicts, prompting Folorunsho to request privacy within her residence. This decision compelled her husband to seek alternative accommodation nearby.

Sources familiar with the situation disclosed that despite their public appearance, the couple’s relationship has been strained for several years, and they have maintained a united front primarily due to their public status.(www.naija247news.com).