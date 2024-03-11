Mohbad: Family seeks court order for DNA test on child

Family of the late Afro-pop star Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, in an unusual circumstance had fixed a date for mention of the DNA test application requested.

In a release, the head of Aloba’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, noted that all necessary legal apparatus is in place to ensure the success of the matter.

She said, “The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v. Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba. The family represented by the deceased father is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant.”

According to the statement, “The family also sought an order directing Mrs. Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for the DNA test at any recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant, and an order granting leave to the Chief Medical Officer/Chief Pathologist in charge of the remains of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased) presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Master Liam Aloba.”

The legal team assured those seeking justice for Mohbad to hold their breath, as they are doing their best to ensure that no stone is left unturned to achieve justice in this case.

All attempts to serve the court process on Mrs. Wunmi Aloba on Friday, March 8, 2024, at her Lekki home were abortive, as the process server said, those from whom enquiries were made to serve the process on her said she had not been seen in the house recently.

The legal team further urged those being agitated on social media to continue to hold on to peace, which is the symbol the late Mohbad stood for.

Mohbad who was 27 at the time of his death would be remembered for hit singles like Peace, Feel Good, Ponmo and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.