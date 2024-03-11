Lagos state government destroy illegal structures and shanties built around Jakande Estate, and Maiyegun, Lekki

March 11, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
The Lagos state government today March 11 destroyed illegal structures and shanties built around Jakande Estate, and Maiyegun, Lekki.
The state Commissioner of Works and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, disclosed this on social media. He stated that the enforcement is geared towards reclaiming the coastal road alignment for the Lagos – Calabar Highway project of the Federal Government, and the urban regeneration of the area.
