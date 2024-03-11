Lagos Agency Seeks Help Finding Woman Smoking Shisha On Baby

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has launched a search for a young woman after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing her smoking shisha and blowing smoke onto her infant child.

The DSVA has condemned the act as a clear case of child endangerment and abuse, emphasizing the dangerous health implications of exposing a child to such toxic substances.

In the video, she is seen smoking Shisha while puffing it towards her baby, with the caption “My baby sef don shayo” (meaning “Even my baby is getting high”).

The agency, expressing deep concern, released a statement on its official handle condemning the video.

The act has sparked widespread criticism, prompting the agency to call on the public for assistance in identifying and locating the woman.(www.naija247news.com).