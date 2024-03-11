Kizz Daniel celebrates wife as she bags first endorsement deal

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel celebrates his wife as she bags her first endorsement deal with an automobile dealership, just 7 days after gaining the spotlight.

It would be recalled that the musician had stirred reactions online after recently revealing that he is married, and subsequently flaunted his wife.

Just some days after showing her off, his wife has now bagged an endorsement deal with the automobile dealership, Maikano Motors.

The ‘Twe Twe’ hit maker added that he is very much proud of her for the achievement.

“Congrats Wifey @mrsanidugbe 🍾 on bagging your first endorsement deal @mikanomotors ,7 days on scene 🎬 🙄😁 proud of you 👍🏾 cc @uthy_omg @sucrehouseofent Take care of her ❤️,” he wrote.

The automobile dealership also took to their page to break the news.

“First of all, INTRODUCTION!

We’re thrilled to announce that @mrsanidugbe has joined our Mikano @mikanointernational family as our latest brand partner!

Peep her admiring her new ride , in the company of her HUSBAND, none other than the remarkable ‘TweTwe’ hitmaker, @kizzdaniel

Welcome on board!,” they wrote.(www.naija247news.com).