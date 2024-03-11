Imo CP meets stakeholders over killings of five youths

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has met with stakeholders of the Abacheke community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state over the killing of five youths of the community on Friday.

Gunmen who operated on motorcycles had invaded the community and opened fire, shooting sporadically.

In the process, four youths of the community were killed while another was injured and rushed to a hospital

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed that the CP on Monday met with the stakeholders of the community.

Okoye said that the meeting which had in attendance the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, sought to stop killings in the community.

The statement read, “In furtherance of his unflinching dedication and community policing-oriented approach to combatting crime, the Commissioner Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, on Monday, March 11, 2024, convened a pivotal security meeting with the stakeholders of Abacheke in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State for an over the recent gruesome murder of five residents of Abacheke community by gunmen.

“The all-important meeting which was at the palace of the traditional ruler of Abacheke Community, HRH Eze Ikeji Bright, Eze Osichi Orumara had in attendance the former speaker, Imo State House of Assembly and immediate past Minister of State Education, Rt. Hon. Bright Nanah Opiah.

“Adequate security measures have been implemented to enhance the overall safety, security and wellbeing of the people of Abacheke community and other communities in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.”