“Happily inside bottle, I love how you punish and pepper them” – Blessing CEO hails Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

March 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial Relationship Specialist, Blessing CEO has hailed Yul Edochie and Judy Austin after seeing their recent video.

Recall that since Yul revealed Judy as his second wife, the couple has faced criticism from netizens.

Yul recently shared a video of himself and Judy jamming to a new tune. He explained that the video is a response to their detractors.

Blessing CEO responded by describing Yul Edochie and Judy Austin as her favorite persons; adding that she enjoys the way they use cheerful videos to punish their critics.

In her words:

“My favorite people..

I love how you both punish them .

this is too much.

When a man is happily inside bottle .

I love my people @judyaustin1 @yuledochie isimili eniofor.

New challenge..

My problem now ma the man wey I wan use this yeye man do find me na, n this kind of challenge I Dey love ” (www.naija247news.com).