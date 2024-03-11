Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plans Capital Raise of N450-525 Billion

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is reportedly gearing up for a significant capital raise in the range of N450 billion to N525 billion through a forthcoming public offer. The announcement of this fundraising initiative is expected imminently, according to a reliable source.

Nigerian banks, including GTCO, are strategically repositioning themselves in response to various macroeconomic factors, aiming to strengthen their capital reserves through either dilutive or non-dilutive means. Industry insiders and market intelligence reports indicate that several banks are actively exploring ways to enhance their capital positions, with some already taking tangible steps to attract potential investors.

Proceeds from GTCO’s capital raise are earmarked to supplement the capital requirements of its flagship banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank. This additional capital is anticipated to enhance the bank’s capacity to engage in large-ticket transactions, crucial in the current economic environment where devaluation has impacted single obligor limits for many banks.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc encompasses various non-banking entities, including payment, funds management, and pension funds management businesses within its ecosystem. Despite the challenging economic conditions, Guaranty Trust Bank remains committed to fostering long-term relationships with customers, emphasizing trust, digital innovations, and delivering an exceptional customer experience. The bank continues its pursuit of excellence in serving customers and engaging with all stakeholders.