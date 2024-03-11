Menu
“Gospel Singer Ayotunde Richard Rearrested Over Cyberbullying Allegations Against MFM Founder, Dr. Daniel Olukoya”

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Ayotunde Richard, a gospel singer and former member of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), has been rearrested by the Nigerian police following a petition from Davidson Adejuwon, a lawyer reportedly affiliated with MFM founder Dr. Daniel Olukoya. Accused of cyberbullying and libel against Olukoya, the arrest comes amid an ongoing legal battle initiated by Richard against the MFM General Overseer over an alleged breach of fundamental human rights.

Davidson filed the petition on behalf of Mrs. Sanni, an aide responsible for Olukoya’s social media concerns, emphasizing cyberbullying and libel accusations against the singer and others. Ayotunde Richard, previously detained for eight days in July 2023, has claimed illegal detention, oppressive treatment, and abuse of power by the police.

Despite filing a suit against Olukoya and his legal representative, Davidson Adejuwon, Richard now faces fresh charges related to cyberbullying. His lawyer, Adeshina Ogunlana, recounted the recent arrest, highlighting police actions without proper documentation and the subsequent release after intervention.

The police claim they have a duly issued demand warrant from the court and are set to arraign Richard, asserting that there is no court order restraining them in this particular case. The arrest raises concerns about legal proceedings and potential conflicts with existing court orders relating to Richard’s previous case against Olukoya.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

