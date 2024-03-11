Menu
Fire Guts Two Substation Transformers in Kano

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 11, 2024.

Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that an inferno has razed down two substation transformers at the Transmission Company, Dan’agundi, in Kano Municipal.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 4.00 pm.

”We received a distress call at about 04:10 p.m from one Mr Umar, that there was a fire outbreak at the Dan’agundi substation.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene, to bring the situation under control.

“Transformer one(TR one) with 60 MVA capacity and transformer two(TR two) 60 MVA capacity with one crane caught fire,” he said

Abdullahi said the fire was caused by a technical team working at the site of the transformer.

He further confirmed that there was no life lost and no one sustained injury.(www.naija247news.com).

