EIU Report: CBN Lacks Liquidity to Support Naira, May Resort to Foreign Borrowing

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has indicated in its latest Country Report that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) currently lacks the liquidity needed to support the naira. This assessment comes following the CBN’s move to unify segments of the foreign exchange market in June 2023, resulting in a significant depreciation of the local currency.

On the day of the forex market unification, the naira weakened by 36.56%, reaching 632.77/$, compared to the official market rate of 463.38/$. Since then, the naira has faced ongoing challenges against the dollar, exacerbated by a second devaluation in February, leading to a 45% depreciation.

The EIU suggests that the CBN might have to turn to foreign borrowing to rebuild its buffers, clear a backlog of unmet foreign exchange orders, and restore confidence. However, achieving this is predicted to be possible only towards the end of 2024. The report also notes that the naira will likely be highly volatile throughout the year, potentially leading to regulatory erraticism affecting businesses, especially those holding foreign currency.

Additionally, the report points out that the CBN’s lack of liquidity is evident, with a significant portion of its foreign reserves committed to various derivative deals, estimated at nearly $20 billion out of the total $33 billion. The CBN has recently imposed restrictions on oil companies repatriating export earnings abroad, raising concerns about wider convertibility limits being imposed.

Moreover, the return of fuel subsidy in Nigeria has incentivized the Federal Government to borrow from the CBN. The National Assembly approved the securitization of the outstanding debit balance of N7.3 trillion of the ways and means advance in the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government. This facility is used by the CBN to finance the Federal Government’s budget shortfalls.

Despite market reforms aimed at attracting investment, the EIU report notes that the implementation of these reforms, particularly the elimination of petrol subsidies and the liberalization of the exchange rate, has been hasty. The return of a significant subsidy, denied publicly by the government, suggests a potential need for the CBN to finance the fiscal cost.

The EIU revises its 2024 economic growth forecast for Nigeria from 2.2% to 2.5%, influenced by higher-than-expected crude output and earlier production from the Dangote refinery. However, challenges persist, including inflation projected at 30.3%, a peaking Monetary Policy Rate at 23.75%, and the possibility of the Nigerian currency depreciating below 2,000/$ before the year ends.

The report concludes by stating that if President Bola Tinubu proceeds too rapidly with market reforms, it may trigger mass unrest, emphasizing the need for careful implementation of economic policies to avoid potential social and economic disruptions.