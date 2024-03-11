Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Ebonyi police probe viral video of officers assaulting men

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Ebonyi State Police Command has condemned the behaviour of some of its officers caught on camera in a viral social media video beating some men.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A statement on Sunday by the command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, revealed that an investigation into the incident had begun and promised disciplinary action against the officers found to be involved.

The statement read, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a viral video on social media on the uncivil conduct of some police officers attached to the command.

“The command unequivocally condemns their unprofessional conduct and necessary administrative measures have already been initiated while a detailed investigation into the incident has commenced to ensure justice and appropriate disciplinary action.

Punch Celebrates Golden Jubilee In Style, Hosts Black Tie Dinner
0:00 / 1:01

“The Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, is using this medium to reiterate that no form of incivility to members of the public or any form of misconduct by any police officer(s) will be tolerated under her watch.

“She continued by urging residents of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding while assuring that any police officer found wanting would be met with severe disciplinary actions.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had similarly condemned a viral video that showed an officer of the Edo State Police Command assaulting a woman at the Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters.

Reacting to the video on X, Adejobi wrote, “I have said it severally that policemen are not trained to slap, use horse whip or stick to flog people.

“Even if it’s compulsory to apply minimum force while on duty, the police have the required accoutrements and gadgets to use to apply that minimum force as described by our law.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
High cost of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism
Next article
Video: ‘You’re incompetent’ — Soludo chides LG boss over road construction
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Video: ‘You’re incompetent’ — Soludo chides LG boss over road construction

Naija247news Naija247news -
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has criticised Paschal...

High cost of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism

Naija247news Naija247news -
By MOHAMMED ABIODUN ON February 15, 2024, subscribers to MTN’s...

Students Loan: Inventing a problem where none exists, by Owei Lakemfa

Naija247news Naija247news -
THE Students Loan scheme, planned to be floated in...

The mystery gunman and other myths from the East, by Chidi Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
ON October 15, 1965, as political uncertainty and violence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Video: ‘You’re incompetent’ — Soludo chides LG boss over road construction

Regions 0
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has criticised Paschal...

High cost of telecommunications infrastructure vandalism

Nigerianism 0
By MOHAMMED ABIODUN ON February 15, 2024, subscribers to MTN’s...

Students Loan: Inventing a problem where none exists, by Owei Lakemfa

Nigerianism 0
THE Students Loan scheme, planned to be floated in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading