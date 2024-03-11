Ebonyi police probe viral video of officers assaulting men

The Ebonyi State Police Command has condemned the behaviour of some of its officers caught on camera in a viral social media video beating some men.

A statement on Sunday by the command’s acting Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, revealed that an investigation into the incident had begun and promised disciplinary action against the officers found to be involved.

The statement read, “The attention of the command has been drawn to a viral video on social media on the uncivil conduct of some police officers attached to the command.

“The command unequivocally condemns their unprofessional conduct and necessary administrative measures have already been initiated while a detailed investigation into the incident has commenced to ensure justice and appropriate disciplinary action.

“The Commissioner Of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, is using this medium to reiterate that no form of incivility to members of the public or any form of misconduct by any police officer(s) will be tolerated under her watch.

“She continued by urging residents of the state to remain calm and be law-abiding while assuring that any police officer found wanting would be met with severe disciplinary actions.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had similarly condemned a viral video that showed an officer of the Edo State Police Command assaulting a woman at the Ekpoma Divisional Police Headquarters.

Reacting to the video on X, Adejobi wrote, “I have said it severally that policemen are not trained to slap, use horse whip or stick to flog people.

“Even if it’s compulsory to apply minimum force while on duty, the police have the required accoutrements and gadgets to use to apply that minimum force as described by our law.”