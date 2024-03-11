Menu
Court fix date to hear suit seeking DNA test for Mohbad’s son

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 11, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In a significant legal development, the Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is set to hear a lawsuit seeking a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test for Liam, the son of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The court will examine the case filed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, which seeks to determine the biological father of Liam.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by a member of the family’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu.

In the statement titled ‘Aloba family seeks court order for DNA test on Liam,’ Odumosu noted that all necessary legal apparatus was in place to see to the success of the matter.

He stated that Aloba was seeking an order from the court directing that the test be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within the state at the expense of the applicant.

The statement read, “A date has been fixed for mention of the DNA test application requested by the family of the late ace pop singer, Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (also known as Mohbad), who died September 12, 2023, in an unusual circumstance. All necessary legal apparatus are (sic) in place to see to the success of the matter.

“The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba.

The family, represented by the deceased father, is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria at the expense of the applicant.”

According to Odumosu, the family also sought an order directing Mrs Omowunmi Aloba to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for the DNA test.

Meanwhile, the statement revealed that an attempt to serve the court process on Mohbad’s wife on Friday, March 8, at her Lekki home was not successful.

“According to the process server, those from whom enquiries were made to serve the process on her said she had not been seen in the house recently. The legal team has said they will look at an alternative method to ensure that all the court processes are legally served on her,” it added.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
