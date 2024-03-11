Menu
Cases & Trials

Court Confirms Re-election of NURTW President, Tajudeen Baruwa

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has upheld Tajudeen Baruwa as the re-elected president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and dismissed the Caretaker Committee led by Tajudeen Agbede. Justice O. O. Oyewumi ruled that Baruwa’s second-term election on May 24, 2023, during the delegates’ conference across the six zonal councils was valid. The court restrained Najeem Yasin, the former president and Board of Trustees chairman, from interfering in the daily operations of the union, allowing him to act only as chairman of the board. The court nullified the national delegates’ conference held on October 25, 2023, declaring it illegal, null, and unconstitutional. The ruling also stated there was no evidence of a crisis in the union, dismissing the basis for the caretaker committee’s formation.

Earlier incidents involved the Lagos State Park Management Committee, led by MC Oluomo, forcibly taking over the union’s secretariat on August 28, 2023, despite the presence of armed security agents. Baruwa and four other national officers were arrested on September 13, 2023, leading to the Nigeria Labour Congress threatening resistance if the police did not vacate the secretariat within 48 hours. The NLC affirmed the legality of Baruwa’s leadership, warning against any attempt to overturn the union’s governance.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

