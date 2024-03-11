CBN Strengthens Surveillance on Banks Amidst Allegations of Economic Crimes

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its pre-emptive surveillance of banks to uncover possible infractions and ensure compliance with existing rules and guidelines. Banks in the country have faced criticism recently, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) estimating that around 70% of financial crimes in Nigeria could be linked to the banking sector.

According to financial industry sources, the CBN has revamped its surveillance mechanism to focus on scrutinizing banks’ financial statements and audit reports thoroughly. Reports will now undergo multi-level examinations as part of the intensified monitoring efforts.

The delay in the submission of audited reports and accounts for the previous year by many banks is speculated to be associated with the rigorous screening of financial statements. Banks that have submitted their audited results since the end of January 2024 are still awaiting final approval from the CBN. Public release of audited reports is contingent upon the CBN’s prior and final approval.

The delay in releasing the banks’ results has led to default under the corporate governance rules at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), where most banks are listed. Banks await CBN approval before making their audited reports public.

Spokespersons for major banks cited the awaiting approval from the apex bank as the reason for the delay in the submission of their banks’ results. The delay puts them in violation of corporate governance rules at the NGX.

Post-listing rules at the NGX provide compliance options for the submission of results. While the first option involves submitting interim or unaudited quarterly reports within 30 calendar days after the period, followed by the full-year audited reports within 90 days, the second option requires filing quarterly audited accounts within 60 calendar days after the relevant quarter.

The deadline for the submission of audited reports for the year ended December 31, 2023, for the first set of companies, including Jaiz Bank, Fidelity Bank, and FBN Holdings, is March 30, 2024. The deadline for the second set of companies, including several major banks, was February 29, 2024. Although NGX can grant waivers under specific circumstances, a review indicates that no general or specific waiver has been issued to the banks.

Despite completing their internal approval processes and submitting results to the apex bank 40 days ago, banks are still awaiting final approval, leading to concerns about compliance and potential implications for corporate governance.