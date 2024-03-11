Ayo Adebanjo Calls for Parliamentary Government, Criticizes Corruption and Cost of Presidential System in Nigeria

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed his endorsement for the transition from Nigeria’s current presidential system to a parliamentary government. Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Monday, Adebanjo highlighted the drawbacks of the presidential system, citing its potential for corruption and dictatorial tendencies. He emphasized that a return to the parliamentary system, which he described as more responsible and cost-effective, would be beneficial for the country.

Under the parliamentary system, Adebanjo noted that the prime minister is accountable to the parliament, and the structure allows for checks and balances. He emphasized the need for an expeditious implementation of the proposed change and the necessity of amending the constitution to accommodate the transition. The call for a shift to the parliamentary system aligns with recent proposals by a group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives, who argue that such a move would help reduce the cost of government amidst declining revenue.

The bill titled “The Bills Proposing Constitutional Alterations for a Transition to a Parliamentary System of Government” was introduced by House Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda and 59 other lawmakers. The sponsors believe that this transition would significantly impact the national political landscape. Additionally, Kano businessman Aminu Dantata expressed support for the parliamentary system, asserting that it represents a viable solution to Nigeria’s challenges.