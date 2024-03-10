x”Jandor Urges President Tinubu to Prioritize People’s Welfare Amid Policy Concerns”

Juliet Umeh reports that Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 election, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians while pursuing his leadership aspirations. Adediran, also known as Jandor, expressed this concern during a press conference where he discussed the state of the nation. He emphasized the need for a government focused on the welfare of the people rather than operating as a profit-oriented entity.

In addressing current challenges, Jandor criticized the government’s approach, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy on the first day. He suggested that the president should have taken time to review handover notes and consult with a cabinet or advisory committee before implementing such decisions. Jandor proposed a reset button to start afresh and highlighted the importance of addressing issues like national minimum wage adjustments before removing subsidies that could affect people’s purchasing power.

Regarding the Oronsaye report, Jandor noted the continuous increase in government parastatals despite initial intentions to implement the report. He expressed skepticism about the report’s feasibility, urging the government to clarify the cost-saving benefits. Jandor also criticized the government’s inconsistent approach, citing examples such as allocating funds for medium-scale enterprises while imposing levies on existing investors.

In summary, Jandor conveyed his concerns about the government’s focus on the people’s well-being, criticized specific policy decisions, and questioned the viability of the Oronsaye report in the current context.