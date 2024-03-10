Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

US Offers Support To Nigeria To Rescue Abducted Pupils In Kaduna, Borno, Demands Arrest Of Perpetrators

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The United States government has condemned the abduction of scores of school children and women in Kaduna State, northern part of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The US Mission in Nigeria on its official X page on Saturday also condemned the displaced persons abducted in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, where suspected Boko Haram terrorists had kidnapped over 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The Mission urged Nigerian government to arrest the perpetrators and make sure they face the consequences.

“The United States strongly condemns the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kaduna and displaced persons in Borno.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We stand with you in demanding the perpetrators face justice and the immediate, safe return of all taken.

“We support Nigeria’s efforts to secure their release,” the statement added.

Some terrorists were said to have stormed LGEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday morning and kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers.

The incident which reportedly happened at about 8:20 am immediately after the morning assembly.

SaharaReporters had learnt that residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically.

Locals said the headteacher of the school and some other staff were among the victims.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
They make their world so hard (I) by Simon Kolawole
Next article
REVEALED: How Father Of Late Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe Collapsed, Rushed To Hospital
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Works Minister Threatens to Terminate Road Reconstruction Contract

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday threatened...

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

MASS KIDNAPPINGS: The truth Nigerians do not want to hear, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Sadly, most Nigerians will not read or appreciate this contribution because...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Works Minister Threatens to Terminate Road Reconstruction Contract

Infrastructure 0
  The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Friday threatened...

Nigeria Introduces Online Passport Application Website for Citizens Abroad

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
  The Ministry of Interior has introduced enhancements to the...

Kwara’s faces of hope By Dapo Ipoola

Nigerianism 0
  In the concept of Islam, hope is something to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading