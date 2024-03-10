US Offers Support To Nigeria To Rescue Abducted Pupils In Kaduna, Borno, Demands Arrest Of Perpetrators

The United States government has condemned the abduction of scores of school children and women in Kaduna State, northern part of Nigeria.

The US Mission in Nigeria on its official X page on Saturday also condemned the displaced persons abducted in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, where suspected Boko Haram terrorists had kidnapped over 100 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The Mission urged Nigerian government to arrest the perpetrators and make sure they face the consequences.

“The United States strongly condemns the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kaduna and displaced persons in Borno.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families. We stand with you in demanding the perpetrators face justice and the immediate, safe return of all taken.

“We support Nigeria’s efforts to secure their release,” the statement added.

Some terrorists were said to have stormed LGEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday morning and kidnapped scores of pupils and teachers.

The incident which reportedly happened at about 8:20 am immediately after the morning assembly.

SaharaReporters had learnt that residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically.

Locals said the headteacher of the school and some other staff were among the victims.