UN Women, Centre empower 5,000 women with agricultural production startup kits

March 10, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Nations Women, in collaboration with Centre for Community Development and Research Network (CCDRN), have empowered 5,000 Northeast women with startup kits to improve their livelihood and be self reliant.

The UN Women Project Analyst, Dr Olaniyi Aderibigbe, disclosed this during the exhibition of products by beneficiaries of UN Women supported Livelihood interventions, to commemorate the International Women’s Day in Kano.

The project, with the theme: “Resilience in the face of terror: Celebrating women from the North East,” was organised by CCDRN and UN Women with support from Japan government.

“Out of the 5,000 beneficiaries, we trained and supported 500 women farmers on animal husbandry, agriculture production in food processing, and agro products.

“We also train and supported another set of 500 women affected by conflict and climate change on food and oil processing and turning oil into flakes with startup kits.

“We want this project to go beyond exhibition, and link them to the market,” Aderibigbe said.

Also, the Executive Director, CCDRN, Dr Yusuf Umar, said the programme was aimed at showcasing achievements, inspiring, promoting dialogue on gender equality and women’s rights in the communities recovering from violent conflict in North East Nigeria.

Umar, represented by the CCDRN Director of Programmes, Abba Isiaku-Adamu, said the challenges posed by insurgency and economic hardships had tested the resilience of people.

“Yet, in the face of adversity, we have witnessed the power of collaboration and the resilience of human spirit.

“Unity and collective action have translated vision into reality, bringing tangible improvements to the lives of the most affected.”

He commended the UN Women, governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, for their unwavering support and commitment to women’s economic empowerment.

He explained that the interventions were to improve access to justice for women engagement with security sector institutions and empower women and girls to respond to Gender-Based Violence. (www.naija247news.com).