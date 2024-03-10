“Tension Mounts in National Assembly Over Alleged N3 Trillion Budget Padding; PRP Calls for Investigation”

Amidst mounting anxiety, the National Assembly is grappling with allegations of a staggering N3 trillion padding in the 2024 budget. This has prompted a scheduled Senate meeting on Tuesday to address the issue, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the legislative body’s position on the matter.

Senator Abdul Ningi’s claims, aired on BBC Hausa Service, have not only fueled the controversy but have also divided the Northern Senators Forum. Some members have criticized Ningi’s comments, labeling them as having anti-Tinubu/Akpabio undertones. The fallout from these allegations has further intensified the already charged atmosphere within the Senate.

The Senate Committee on Appropriation had initially planned a press conference to respond to Ningi’s claims of budget padding. However, the conference was abruptly canceled after the committee’s meeting. The Chairman of the Committee, Solomon Adeola (APC – Ogun West), stated that the press conference was put on hold to allow the Senate to meet on Tuesday and deliberate on the serious allegations.

Critics argue that Ningi’s accusations against the budget process amount to self-indictment. They question the credibility of his claims and emphasize the need for a fair examination of the entire budget process to determine the validity of the alleged N3 trillion padding.

Meanwhile, three senators from the Northern Senators Forum have openly disputed Ningi’s allegations. They dismiss his claims as unfounded, cautioning against creating division and acrimony among senators. These senators, representing the Northern Senators’ Forum, emphasize the importance of unity and harmony within the Senate.

As the controversy unfolds, there are growing calls for transparency and a proper submission of evidence by Abdul Ningi to support his claims. The National Assembly, in navigating this complex situation, faces the challenge of restoring public confidence and ensuring accountability in the budgetary process. The intricate dynamics of this budget controversy have cast a spotlight on the need for a thorough investigation to address the concerns raised by Senator Ningi and bring clarity to the alleged N3 trillion budget padding.