Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“State Governors Unveil Strategies to Tackle Economic Hardship and Food Crisis Across Nigeria”

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria have taken steps to address the ongoing economic challenges and food crisis in their respective states. Following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is actively working to alleviate the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, particularly after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a report released by the NGF’s Acting Head of Media, Halimah Salihu Ahmed, on Sunday, it was highlighted that the governors are committed to implementing various strategies to ease the pain and suffering of citizens nationwide. NGF Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, along with Governors Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), is advocating for increased crop production in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to tackle food shortages.

The report also mentions specific initiatives in different states, such as plans in Akwa Ibom for a state agency to procure and sell food items at lower prices. In Kano and Yobe, authorities are taking measures to prevent food hoarding, including cracking down on bulk purchases and exports.

Governors Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger) and Peter Mbah (Enugu) are actively investing in agriculture and rural economic development to combat hunger and poverty. In Niger State, Governor Bago has announced a ban on the mass purchase of foodstuffs, aiming to distribute confiscated products to the people.

The NGF report underscores various state-level actions, including raids on food warehouses in Kano, the banning of bulk grain purchases in Yobe, and efforts in Enugu to eradicate hunger and poverty through agricultural investments. The report also mentions diplomatic efforts, such as Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal’s partnership discussions with the Sweden Ambassador on growing the state’s economy.

NGF Chairman Abdulrazaq emphasized the need for a concentrated effort on dry season farming, expressing the governors’ intention to engage in programs focused on cassava, rice, and maize. The goal is to improve yield and contribute to national food security, with a long-term vision of exporting surplus food to other regions. The governors recognize the importance of the newly established Ministry of Agriculture in addressing the challenges faced over the past four years.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Tension Mounts in National Assembly Over Alleged N3 Trillion Budget Padding; PRP Calls for Investigation”
Next article
Kalu advocates 5% employment quota for people with disabilities
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Set to Launch Student Loan Scheme

Naija247news Naija247news -
President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to launch the Student...

Protesters Rally in Edo North Senatorial District Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment Threat

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
On Sunday, March 10, thousands of indigenes and residents...

Police Command in Rivers State Takes Decisive Action Against Misconduct

Naija247news Naija247news -
**** In a statement released in Port Harcourt on Sunday,...

Kalu advocates 5% employment quota for people with disabilities

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA Deputy Speaker of the House of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Set to Launch Student Loan Scheme

Colleges 0
President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to launch the Student...

Protesters Rally in Edo North Senatorial District Over Deputy Governor’s Impeachment Threat

South South 0
On Sunday, March 10, thousands of indigenes and residents...

Police Command in Rivers State Takes Decisive Action Against Misconduct

Nigeria Police Force 0
**** In a statement released in Port Harcourt on Sunday,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading