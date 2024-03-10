“State Governors Unveil Strategies to Tackle Economic Hardship and Food Crisis Across Nigeria”

The Governors of the 36 states in Nigeria have taken steps to address the ongoing economic challenges and food crisis in their respective states. Following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) is actively working to alleviate the economic hardship faced by Nigerians, particularly after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

In a report released by the NGF’s Acting Head of Media, Halimah Salihu Ahmed, on Sunday, it was highlighted that the governors are committed to implementing various strategies to ease the pain and suffering of citizens nationwide. NGF Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, along with Governors Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), is advocating for increased crop production in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to tackle food shortages.

The report also mentions specific initiatives in different states, such as plans in Akwa Ibom for a state agency to procure and sell food items at lower prices. In Kano and Yobe, authorities are taking measures to prevent food hoarding, including cracking down on bulk purchases and exports.

Governors Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger) and Peter Mbah (Enugu) are actively investing in agriculture and rural economic development to combat hunger and poverty. In Niger State, Governor Bago has announced a ban on the mass purchase of foodstuffs, aiming to distribute confiscated products to the people.

The NGF report underscores various state-level actions, including raids on food warehouses in Kano, the banning of bulk grain purchases in Yobe, and efforts in Enugu to eradicate hunger and poverty through agricultural investments. The report also mentions diplomatic efforts, such as Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal’s partnership discussions with the Sweden Ambassador on growing the state’s economy.

NGF Chairman Abdulrazaq emphasized the need for a concentrated effort on dry season farming, expressing the governors’ intention to engage in programs focused on cassava, rice, and maize. The goal is to improve yield and contribute to national food security, with a long-term vision of exporting surplus food to other regions. The governors recognize the importance of the newly established Ministry of Agriculture in addressing the challenges faced over the past four years.