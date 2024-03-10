“Senate Faces Allegations of Budget Padding as Northern Senators Forum Accuses Senate President”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Trouble is brewing within the Senate as the Northern Senators Forum accuses Senate President Godswill Akpabio and associates of padding the 2024 budget by a staggering N3 trillion. The forum, expressing deep concern, has decided to escalate the matter to President Bola Tinubu for further scrutiny.

Despite Senate leadership dismissing the allegations as false, the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central), revealed that consultants engaged by the forum had uncovered discrepancies during a thorough review of the budget. Ningi expressed the urgency of confronting Akpabio with their findings and emphasized the need for transparency in budgetary matters.

“In the last three months, we have engaged consultants to review the budget for us. We have some experts that are working on it line by line,” Ningi stated in an interview with BBC Hausa Service. “We have seen the huge damage that was done not only to the north but the entire country in that budget.”

He further elaborated, “Apart from what the National Assembly did on the floor, there was another budget that was done underground which we didn’t know. The new things we have discovered in the budget were not known to us. We haven’t seen them in the budget that was debated and considered on the floor of the National Assembly.”

Ningi cited examples, mentioning that though a budget of N28 trillion was initially proposed, what was passed amounted to N25 trillion, leaving a mysterious N3 trillion discrepancy. Expressing concerns about projects earmarked for the north that have not materialized, Ningi emphasized the need for accountability and vowed to present a comprehensive report to the President.

In his words, “We are coming up with a report, and we will show the President himself and ask him if he is aware or not.” The chairman questioned the status of critical projects such as the Ajaokuta project, the Mambila power project, and the dredging of River Niger, expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of progress despite budgetary allocations in previous years.