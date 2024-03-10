Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the sighting of the lunar month of Ramadan, marking the beginning of the Islamic fasting period. The announcement, made on Saudi Arabia’s Twitter platform, @Haramaininfo, stated that Ramadan for the year 1445/2024 will commence on March 11, 2024. Taraweeh prayers will also begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has tentatively set the commencement dates for Ramadan on March 11 and March 12, 2024, pending the sighting of the moon after sunset on Sunday, March 10. In a statement by Prof Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary General of the NSCIA, the Council urged the Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on the given date, equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

The NSCIA also urged Muslim faithful who had credible sightings of the crescent to inform members of the National Moon Sighting Committee. However, as of the time of filing this report, the Sultan has yet to make an official announcement about the commencement of the fasting in Nigeria despite the announcement from Saudi Arabia.